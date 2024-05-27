Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for a very special event: the PianoArts North American Competition & Music Festival.

The Music Festival shines a spotlight on the top performers in the prestigious North American Competition. On May 30, the festival gets underway with the prelude concert where two former PianoArts winning pianists, Godwin Friesen and Solomon Ge, will perform to commemorate PianoArts 25th anniversary competition. On May 31, eight emerging pianists will advance to the semifinal round to showcase their artistic excellence in Solo Recitals. On June 1, five Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra violinists and cellists join them as collaborative partners in the Duo Recitals. On June 3, the Concert by the Masters will feature jury members and Milwaukee Symphony members performing chamber music masterworks. And finally, on June 3, three pianists will be selected by the jury to perform with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Yaniv Dinur. The recitals are held in the intimate Rose Room of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, and the grand finale with the MSO is at the Bradley Symphony Center.

Urban Milwaukee has a limited number of tickets for the Solo Recitals (Semifinal Round), Duo Recitals – (Semifinal Round) and the Concert by the Masters.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a ticket worth $15 to the Solo Recitals on Friday, May 31, 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a ticket worth $15 to the Duo Recitals on Saturday, June 1, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while supplies last.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a ticket worth $20 to the Concert by the Masters on Monday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave.

To lean more about the 2024 North American competitors and their programs click here. To purchase tickets to all programs in the competition and festival click here. June 4 tickets to the Grand Finale at the Bradley Symphony Center are sold separately. Click here to purchase tickets to the finale.

