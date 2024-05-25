Evers Urges Legislators to Release Funds for Communities Losing UW Branches

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is requesting that the state budget committee release $20 million meant to create a grant program that would support communities where a University of Wisconsin branch campus has closed.

The request is the third submitted to the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration this week, bringing the total amount to be released to $45 million. The requests come as lawmakers and Evers have been in conflict over the release of other state funding that was improved in the budget, including funds for fighting PFAS contamination of local drinking water supplies, grants to support hospitals in western Wisconsin and a new literacy program in schools.

The closure of UW branch campuses, including UW-Platteville’s Richland campus, UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County campus and UW-Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac campus, have left local communities facing potential economic crises.

WEDC’s request would allow the agency to implement the grant program as instructed by a law passed by the Legislature in February and signed by Evers in March. Under the law, communities will be eligible for a $2 million grant.

Evers said in a statement that a lack of “meaningful investments” in the UW system has caused the recent campus closures along with staff layoffs, and the state needs to quickly work to address the challenges to prevent additional layoffs and closures.

“This funding is critically important in the meantime to help communities like Richland Center, Washington County, Fond du Lac, and Marinette find new uses for the infrastructure and existing buildings to support local communities and economies,” Evers said.

When Evers signed the bill, he used his partial veto power to eliminate requirements that local communities make a 20% match to receive the state funding and language that prohibited communities from using the funding for redeveloping facilities to be used for academic purposes.

Evers also eliminated language requiring WEDC to get approval from the Joint Finance Committee before releasing funds and requiring the grants go to Richland County and then Fond du Lac County, Washington County, and Marinette County before any other communities could receive the support. He said in his veto message that those partial vetoes are meant to help avoid delays in the delivery of funds to communities.

“I look forward to the Joint Finance Committee releasing these funds without delay so we can get them into the hands of the folks who need them and revitalize these campus sites as soon as possible,” Evers said.

Evers requests release of $20 million for communities affected by UW branch campus closures was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.