Budget airline announces flights to Jamaica and Dominican Republic next winter.

Sun Country Airlines recently added new nonstop flights between Milwaukee and two popular Caribbean vacation destinations: Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced Tuesday that the low-cost carrier will offer the flights during the peak months for travel to warm weather destinations.

The airline will start running roundtrip flights from Milwaukee to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on Dec. 26 this year and continue them through April 8, 2025. The airline will double the number of flights per week from two to four beginning January 23.

Flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica will begin January 25 next year and fly twice a week through April 5.

“Jamaica and the Dominican Republic are popular winter destinations for Milwaukee-based travelers, and we’re pleased Sun Country is providing additional low-fare options to these family-friendly warm weather destinations,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik in a statement.

Sun Country operates Boeing 737-800 aircraft for all its flights.

The Minnesota-based carrier will now offer non-stop flights from Milwaukee to eight different locations in 2024, with flights to Cancun, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Orlando and Phoenix on top of the two destinations recently announced.

Sun Country is also planning to make daily flights to Cancun during the holiday and spring break season.