Get free beer samples and a tour of the classic Lakefront Brewery on the river.

Lakefront Brewery got its start back in 1987 when Russ and Jim Klisch began brewing in a what was an old Riverwest bakery building. In December that year, the brewery sold its first barrel of Riverwest Stein to what was then Gordon Park Pub, which today is Nessun Dorma (Read Michael Horne‘s Bar Exam here).

By 1998, the brewery had grown to the point of needing a larger facility and the City of Milwaukee had a building that fit the need, an old Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Company coal-fired power plant at 1872 N. Commerce St.

Today, the brewery at that location sells 20 beers in more than 30 states and is available in Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China and Canada.

With Lakefront’s expansive reach and almost 40-year history in Milwaukee it’s likely you’ve tried a Lakefront beer, but have you done the tour? Or tried some of the breweries latest releases? Well here’s a chance to do so.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., on Friday, May 24 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

Members are allowed to bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Lakefront Brewery will be holding a brewery tour of the production facility with multiple samples of beer included.

For more information on Lakefront Brewery, visit their website.

The event is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy way for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., take a tour at 6 p.m., get free beer samples, and have fun.

We’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you.

RSVP today.

Not a member yet? You might try it for one month and see how you like it. New members are eligible to attend.