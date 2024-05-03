Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks will refurbish the basketball courts at Meaux Park thanks to a donation from a foundation associated with Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton.

The courts, which are in poor condition, are home to the historic Warning League organized by Running Rebels. The league, which averages about 500 youth participants each summer, plays eight games a day in Meaux Park during the summer.

“The deteriorating asphalt and worn court amenities are in need of significant investment to ensure the enjoyment of players,” according to a report by Milwaukee County Parks.

The Milwaukee Parks Foundation worked with Running Rebels and Parks to seek support from the Pat Connaughton Foundation, a charity started by the Bucks player and real estate developer.

Connaughton started the foundation in 2016. One of its programs, called Connaughton Courts, has funded the construction of new courts at five Milwaukee schools and community centers. The foundation is donating $195,000 to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation to support the renovation of the courts at Meaux Park.

Meaux Park sits on the western edge of Lincoln Park, sandwiched between Lincoln Creek and W. Villard Avenue. Along with basketball courts, the 24.5-acre park includes a soccer field, softball diamond, cricket pitch and a play area.

