Trump, Baldwin Narrowly Ahead In Marquette Poll of State

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump remain locked in a tight race in Wisconsin, according to the latest poll released by Marquette University Law School, which showed Trump leading Biden 51-49 among registered voters.

In Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate, Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin led Republican challenger Eric Hovde 52-47 percent among registered voters — though among likely voters, the race was tied.

The results are the latest snapshot of where voters stand less than seven months from Election Day, when Wisconsin could again be one of a handful of states that decide the presidency, not to mention control of the U.S. Senate.

Marquette’s poll surveyed 814 registered voters through a combination of phone interviews and online polling. The results for both races were within the margin of error, which was plus or minus 4.8 percent.

In the race for president, the margins didn’t change when Marquette asked a smaller sample of likely voters. But when third party candidates were added to the mix, they pulled support from both frontrunners.

Among registered voters in a five-candidate race, Trump received 41 percent compared to 40 percent for Biden. Among the third-party options, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the top choice of 13 percent, followed by the Green Party’s Jill Stein at 3 percent and independent candidate Cornel West at 2 percent.

For Trump, the survey represented a slight move in his direction compared to Marquette’s last survey in late January, when he and Biden were tied among registered voters. But Marquette University pollster Charles Franklin cautioned against reading too much into that result.

“There’s plenty of room for this race to flip either direction,” Franklin said. “And I just think we’re fooling ourselves if we think we have a confident expectation about who’s going to be the winner.”

