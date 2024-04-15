Wings Co. Opens on Northwest Side

Fast-food restaurant specializes in boneless and traditional chicken wings in many flavors.

A new fast food restaurant is now open on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

Located at 5401 N. Lovers Lane Rd., Wings Co. sells a variety of fried chicken and chicken wings, plus sandwiches, sides and more for both dine-in and takeout.

The menu features both boneless and traditional chicken wings, available in a wide selection of flavors like Thai Chili, Sriracha, Malaysian Curry and more than 15 others.

To dip, diners can choose from buffalo, ranch, honey mustard and more, with extra customizations including extra-crispy, light sauce and extra-wet also available.

Wings are sold in multiples of 10, with up to 100 wings available per order.

The restaurant also serves fried chicken meals, chicken fries and sandwiches with chicken, cheese and special sauce.

Sides including fries, tater tots, veggie sticks, garlic noodles, fried okra, coleslaw and more are also available.

The restaurant is a project of industry veteran Fujiang Chen, who is also part-owner of the nearby Red Crab Juicy Seafood.

Prior to opening, Chen completed a series of alterations to the space, adding a hood and building a new front counter, along with other changes.

The building also houses Lovers Lane Petro Mart, which includes a convenience store, car wash and six-pump gas station. Several other restaurants including Subway and Andy’s Frozen Custard previously operated at the address.

Shushila Real Estate, LLC is the building owner.

Wings Co. is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Orders can be placed by phone at 414-635-0108 or online for pick-up. The restaurant offers on-site dining both inside and outdoors, though diners are also welcome to take their meals to go.

Photos

