Dining Pop-Ups Present National, Local Talent

Five restaurant pop-ups this spring showcase diverse range of chefs.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A number of special dining experiences are popping up throughout the city in April and May, bringing an extra excitement to a season already brimming with culinary happenings.

Attending a pop-up meal is an easy way to break out of a dining rut. Not only are the meals one-of-a-kind, they’re also likely cooked with particular care, passion and enthusiasm by chefs who are eager to experiment and push the boundaries of their talents.

The events also tend to be more intimate than the usual restaurant visit, providing extra opportunities for diners and chefs to connect on a deeper level.

Five such pop-ups are coming to Milwaukee this spring, showcasing both veteran chefs and newcomers, with themes ranging from dim sum to Mexican fare.

The first, set for Thursday, April 18, will focus on hemp-infused offerings.

Canni Infused Dinner Party

Canni Infusion Bar and Cafe, 810 S. 5th St., will host its Infused Dinner Party as an early celebration of April 20 — or 420 Day — a high holiday for fans of cannabis. The four-course dinner will feature infused dishes by chef Mitch Ciohon of Taco Moto, along with drink pairings from Moonie Swaser.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“This exclusive dinner party is not just a meal,” Canni shared in the event description. “It’s a celebration of culinary artistry, creativity and community.”

The 6 p.m. dinner will include just one seating. Tickets are $95 each and available to purchase online.

The Rising Stars Pop-Up

Five young chefs will join forces for a collaborative dinner on Monday, April 29, giving attendees a glimpse of the future of Milwaukee’s dining scene.

Samantha Sandrin, owner of Midwest Sad; Trevor Carper, sous chef at Amilinda; Adam Kemmler, executive chef at 1033; Elijah Loebbaka, executive chef at Nite Wolf and Jesse Wendell, executive chef at Uncle Wolfie’s, will prepare a five-course, prix fixe menu for guests.

The dinner will be held inside Amilinda’s cozy dining room, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $130 per person, with drink pairings available for an extra $40.

La Dama Pop-Up Dinner

Chefs Emanuel Corona and Adam Pawlak, specializing in Mexican cuisine and pasta, respectively, plan to mix up the menu at La Dama Mexican Kitchen and Bar on May 8.

An assortment of dishes from each chef will be available for one night only at the restaurant, 839 S. 2nd St.

As an added bonus, guests will be able to watch the chefs in action, thanks to the restaurant’s open kitchen.

For reservations, call La Dama at 414-645-2606 or book online.

EsterEv 2024 Guest Chef Series

Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs are already having quite the year. The pair, owners of EsterEv and DanDan, were recently named as finalists for the upcoming James Beard Awards. Jacobs, meanwhile, is a competitor on season 21 of “Top Chef.”

Two extended pop-ups, set to kick off later this month, will highlight Van Rite and Jacobs, as well as nearly a dozen more chefs from across the country — many of which are Jacobs’ fellow “Top Chef” contestants.

On select Tuesdays from April through November, EsterEv will host a series of eight-course dinners at its new Bay View location, 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Featured chefs will include Amanda Turner (April 30), Kevin D’Andrea (May 7), Danny Garcia and Sumaiya Bangee (Aug. 6), Jorge Guzman (Sept. 17), Savannah Miller (Oct. 15) and Cole Ersel (Nov. 24).

Tickets are $150 each, with beverage pairings available for an additional $80 per person. Guests can purchase tickets online.

Dandan 2024 Guest Chef Series

At DanDan, pop-ups on select Sunday mornings will focus on dim sum; meals will include seven dishes dispersed over four courses.

Featured chefs include Soo Ahn (May 5), Manny Barella (Aug. 4), Sean Pharr (Sept. 8), Michelle Wallace (Oct. 27) and Cesar Zapata (Nov. 3).

The dim sum sessions are priced at $100 per person. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Both pop-ups are presented by Organic Valley.

DanDan’s regional Chinese dinners, announced earlier this year, are still in progress at the Historic Third Ward restaurant, 360 E. Erie St. Upcoming menus include Taste of China Canton from April 23 through 25 and Taste of China Fujian from May 21 through 23.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.