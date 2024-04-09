12 of 13 county golf courses have opened. Golf has become cash cow for Parks.

The public golf season has begun in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee County Parks opened 12 of 13 public golf courses Tuesday. The exception is Zablocki Park Golf Course, a par three that is having its tee boxes and greens replaced with synthetic grass.

Golf in Milwaukee can last until mid- to late-fall, depending on the weather. And the game has become an immensely important piece of the parks system.

During the COVID-19 pandemic there was a golf boom, as people all across the country looked for outdoor recreation that allowed them to maintain some distance from their other players. The boom became a boon for the county parks department, which has to generate more than 50% of its own revenue to maintain its annual budget.

“Milwaukee County Golf is a great way for folks to be outside, experience our parks, and help the County generate revenue for operations,” County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to another great year on the green!”

Golf has become a cash cow for county parks, generating nearly $11 million in 2023. Which is equivalent to approximately 20% of the total operating budget for the parks system. It was the first time in county history golf generated more than $10 million in revenue.

“After an incredible 2023 season, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store for Milwaukee County Golf in 2024,” Parks Director Guy Smith said. “We’re continually making improvements to all of our golf courses in Milwaukee County, and we’re excited to see what our golfers think of the newly renovated Lincoln Clubhouse, the synthetic greens and tee boxes at Zablocki, and the upcoming construction of cart paths at Dretzka.”

The synthetic turf going in at Zablocki should save the department some money, as it requires less maintenance and lasts longer than real turf. In Dretzka Park, the department is building cart paths, which will allow golf cart rentals at the 18-hole course on the west side of the county. Cart rentals are popular and produce a significant amount of revenue for the system.

Lake and Warnimont Park are receiving new irrigation systems, and the county is also working through the process to redesign the historic Whitnall Park Golf Course, with the intention of improving playability and circulation.

The county’s courses range from easy nine-holers to beautiful tournament level courses like Brown Deer Park Golf Course, the crown jewel of the county’s public golf system.