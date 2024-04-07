Hmong and Asian American Histories Now Required Subjects in Wisconsin Schools

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law Thursday to require schools in Wisconsin to teach students about Hmong and Asian American histories.

“The Hmong and Asian American communities are a critical part of our state’s history, culture, economy, and our future. It’s important that we celebrate our shared histories and honor the people who help make Wisconsin the state it is today,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers said the legislation, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 266, builds on the ongoing efforts to recognize contributions Hmong and Asian American people have made to the state.

Many Hmong families first came to Wisconsin as political refugees, who were fleeing Asia due to war and persecution. Many were resettled by church organizations, according to the Hmong American Center.

Wisconsin now has the third largest population of Hmong people in the country, with approximately 50,000 Hmong Americans now living in communities across the state. Hmong Americans are the largest Asian American ethnic group in Wisconsin.

The legislation passed the state Legislature with broad bipartisan support.

State law had already required school boards to provide instructional programs to give students “an understanding of human relations, particularly with regard to American Indians, Black Americans and Hispanics.” The law adds “Hmong Americans and Asian Americans” to the existing statute.

