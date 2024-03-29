State Department of Revenue Secretary Barca Will Resign in April

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca will step down from his position next month, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

Barca resigned from his position in the state Legislature in 2019 to become one of Evers’ first appointees when he took office and has served in the position for over five years. Barca’s retirement is effective on April 9.

“Peter has been with our administration since Day One, and I knew from the beginning that he would be a dedicated, enthusiastic, and effective leader for the Department of Revenue,” Evers said. “We’ve accomplished much together over the past five years on behalf of the people of Wisconsin, including ensuring Wisconsin taxpayers will see $1.5 billion in tax relief annually through income tax cuts I’ve signed into law.”

Barca said in the statement that he was honored to be a member of Evers’ administration, and that the leadership and staff at DOR are dedicated, effective, and highly engaged.

“In addition to the tax relief, historic changes in shared revenue, our team administered most of the large grant programs and were pleased to be part of the Evers Team that was number one in the nation in distributing federal funds to help businesses, farms, and organizations,” Barca said.

Barca’s statement didn’t address why he decided to depart from the position now. According to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report, Barca has been considering running in the 1st Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for several months. He previously represented the district from 1993 to 1995.

Evers’ office said a search to fill Barca’s position is underway, and Evers expects to announce Barca’s replacement in the coming weeks.

