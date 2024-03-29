Wisconsin Examiner

State Department of Revenue Secretary Barca Will Resign in April

Peter Barca, a political veteran, is reportedly eyeing a congressional race.

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Mar 29th, 2024 11:17 am
Sign for the State of Wisconsin Office Building on Madison’s South Side. The building houses the Department of Revenue, the Department of Children and Families, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Wisconsin Examiner photo)

Sign for the State of Wisconsin Office Building on Madison’s South Side. The building houses the Department of Revenue, the Department of Children and Families, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Wisconsin Examiner photo)

Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca will step down from his position next month, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

Peter Barca official state portrait

Peter Barca official state portrait

Barca resigned from his position in the state Legislature in 2019 to become one of Evers’ first appointees when he took office and has served in the position for over five years. Barca’s retirement is effective on April 9.

“Peter has been with our administration since Day One, and I knew from the beginning that he would be a dedicated, enthusiastic, and effective leader for the Department of Revenue,” Evers said. “We’ve accomplished much together over the past five years on behalf of the people of Wisconsin, including ensuring Wisconsin taxpayers will see $1.5 billion in tax relief annually through income tax cuts I’ve signed into law.”

Barca said in the statement that he was honored to be a member of Evers’ administration, and that the leadership and staff at DOR are dedicated, effective, and highly engaged.

“In addition to the tax relief, historic changes in shared revenue, our team administered most of the large grant programs and were pleased to be part of the Evers Team that was number one in the nation in distributing federal funds to help businesses, farms, and organizations,” Barca said.

Barca’s statement didn’t address why he decided to depart from the position now. According to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report, Barca has been considering running in the 1st Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for several months. He previously represented the district from 1993 to 1995.

Evers’ office said a search to fill Barca’s position is underway, and Evers expects to announce Barca’s replacement in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin DOR Secretary Peter Barca will step down next month was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.

Categories: Wisconsin Examiner

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us