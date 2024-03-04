State Sen. André Jacque Will Run for Open 8th Congressional District

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

State Sen. André Jacque (R-DePere) launched his campaign for the open 8th congressional seat, which represents northeast Wisconsin, on Monday. The seat is open after U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay announced last month he would not be running for reelection.

“Living in and representing the Northeast portion of the state has afforded me the opportunity to meet many neighbors who have become friends. I’ve worked tirelessly in the Senate to serve them and make the lives of their families, and mine, better. I’m proud of my record delivering conservative wins and fighting back against liberal policies that would harm our state,” Jacque said in a statement. “I’d be honored to earn your vote and bring our Wisconsin conservative values and common sense to Washington.”

Jacque has served in the state Senate since 2019. He also served in the state Assembly from 2010 to 2016. His statement pointed to his work on legislation in Wisconsin on an array of issues including “cracking down on violent crime and sex trafficking,” cutting taxes, “protecting life and preventing taxpayer abortion subsidies” and expanding school choice. He also noted Pro-Life Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association have named him Legislator of the Year several times.

Jacque’s decision to enter the race sets up a Republican primary for the seat.

Former state Sen. Roger Roth was the first Republican candidate to enter the race with his announcement coming on the same day that Gallagher’s announced he was stepping down. Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican consultant and Trump ally, has also said that he is considering a run for the seat.

Democrats, who did not compete in the district in the last election cycle, are planning on running a candidate this time around. Though no campaign has launched, three Democrats have expressed interest in running for the seat.

Kristin Lyerly, a Green Bay OB/GYN, Kelly Peterson, a former journalist, and Alicia Saunders, a Navy veteran, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that they are communicating about which of them will run for the seat. They plan to make their decisions by late March or April.

State Sen. André Jacque enters race for open 8th Congressional District was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.