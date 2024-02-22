Central Standard and Leinenkugel’s Launching Ready-To-Drink Cocktail

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Central Standard Craft Distillery and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company are teaming up to bring a hyper-local version of Wisconsin’s favorite cocktail to drinkers across the state — no muddler required.

The beverage companies recently announced their collaboration on a ready-to-drink Brandy Old Fashioned. The canned cocktail combines North Brandy from Central Standard with fruit flavors from Leinenkugel’s beers.

Weighing in at 8% ABV and enhanced with notes of cherry, cranberry and orange, the drink was designed to offer a “true taste of home,” said Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard, in a statement.

Hughes noted his excitement to be working with the long-running brewery. “The brandy old fashioned is at the heart of our story, and introducing a product with a local legend like Leinenkugel’s, a decade into our journey, adds an extra layer of significance to that story and the work we’re devoted to doing locally.”

Jim Kanter, the distillery’s chief commercial officer, echoed that sentiment, adding that the two companies — though founded more than a century apart — share similar backgrounds.

“Leinenkugel’s is a legendary figure in the craft industry, and we share humble beginnings in our home state of Wisconsin,” he said. “We’re thrilled to bring a product like this to market, with the hope Wisconsinites share our love for it.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Known for its fruit-forward shandies, which come in summery flavors like grapefruit, lemon, orange and watermelon, Leinenkugel’s has a long tradition of incorporating natural fruit flavors and juices into its brews. The same methods will apply to the canned old fashioned.

Both companies share “a deep appreciation” for their home state, said Tony Bugher, president of Leinenkugel’s, making the partnership an obvious match.

“Our history at Leinenkugel’s is rooted in innovation. We’ve taken a lot of pride in the choices we make with our recipes,” he said. “Combining the award-winning Central Standard North Brandy with our own flavors to deliver a Brandy Old Fashioned for Wisconsin made sense on so many levels.”

Central Standard will celebrate the partnership and the upcoming product launch with a series of samplings, giveaways and other events including a kickoff party in March at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, 320 E. Clybourn St.

The ready-to-drink old fashioneds will be available for purchase exclusively in Wisconsin starting March 1. The beverages, sold in four-packs of 12-ounce cans, will be distributed across major retail and independent liquor stores, as well as bars, restaurants and supper clubs across Wisconsin. Specific locations can be found via Central Standard’s product locator.

Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame

In line with its enthusiasm for the cocktail, Central Standard recently welcomed its second class of Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Famers. Eight old fashioned devotees from across the state were honored in a Wednesday evening ceremony.

Inductees Tim Okonek, Greg Sopa, Lauren Sivak, Bryce Butenhof and Kelli Butenhof, Thomas De Guelle, Valencia Grunenwald and her son, Mike Grunenwald, were selected from a pool of more than 100 nominees.

In addition to bragging rights, each inductee receives a year’s supply of Central Standard’s North Brandy (including two personalized bottles featuring their photo), lifetime VIP status at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen and recognition in the Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, housed in The Founder’s Room at the East Town establishment.

Hughes and Pat McQuillan launched the hall of fame in 2022 and welcomed the inaugural inductees in October of that year. The co-founders have also rallied for statewide recognition of the drink, working with Governor Tony Evers to celebrate the first day of fall (Sept. 23 in 2023) as Brandy Old Fashioned Day and September as Brandy Old Fashioned Month.

“It’s not just about supporting local products; it’s about supporting local people,” McQuillan said. “The Wisconsin spirits industry alone supports over 39,000 jobs. This partnership further instills our commitment to celebrate the incredible distilleries and breweries that make Wisconsin so special.”

Photos