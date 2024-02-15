Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers appointed attorney John Remington, a civil litigator working in private practice, to serve as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Remington will take over for Judge Ellen Brostrom, who is resigning effective May 3.

“It is a great honor to follow Judge Ellen Brostrom as the sitting judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 6,” Remington said in a statement.

Remington began his legal career in 2007 at Quarles & Brady, where he is currently a partner. His practice has focused on unfair competition, health care cases and creditor-debtor law, according to a statement released by the Governor’s Office. He has also maintained a pro-bono practice working on family law cases, with his firm’s truancy project and representing incarcerating persons filing civil suits against the state for civil rights violations.

“John Remington is a respected attorney well known for his good judgment and strong work ethic,” Evers said. “He will be an exceptional judge for the people of Milwaukee County.”

Remington is a graduate of UW-Madison and Washington University School of Law. Along with professional organizations, he is a member of Milwaukee Rowing Club, the University of Wisconsin W Club and the Catholic East Elementary School Advisory Council.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“I am grateful to Gov. Evers for his confidence in me. Milwaukee has been a wonderful place to live and raise a family—I am eager to serve our community in this new way by applying the law fairly and diligently and by treating everyone who appears in my courtroom with respect,” Remington said. “I would also like to thank my mentors and colleagues, past and present, who encouraged and guided me along this path.”

Remington will serve until July 31, 2025, after which the winner of a special election would take over. Brostrom is seated in Circuit Court Branch 6, which is currently assigned to felony criminal cases.

Judge Jeff Davis, who presided over Wisconsin District II Court of Appeals from 2019 to 2021, worked with Remington at Quarles & Brady.

“John’s work at Quarles has been exemplary, and he is, in addition, an absolute pleasure to work with,” Davis said. “There is no question in my mind that John possesses the intellect, judgment, and temperament to be an outstanding circuit court judge, and the people of Wisconsin, and Milwaukee in particular, will benefit greatly from his ascendancy to the bench.”

If Remington chooses to run for the seat in 2025, he will be up for a non-partisan election next spring. Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms, and rarely lose elections once seated. The annual salary is approximately $164,000.

Evers has appointed two judges to the Milwaukee Circuit Court in recent weeks. On Jan. 26, Evers announced that he was appointing State Senator Lena Taylor to serve as a replacement for Audrey Skwierawski, who resigned to become state court director. Taylor is already seated as a justice.