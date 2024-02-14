El Tapatio Coming to Brewery District

Mexican restaurant to join 5 other concepts operating at the Eleven25 Food Court.

A popular Mexican concept is putting down permanent roots in the Brewery District. El Tapatio, which operates a fleet of four food trucks, will open its first standalone location within the food court at Eleven25, 1125 N. 9th St.

Though originally slated to open in early February, last month’s cold snap delayed the restaurant’s final inspections, said Marco Santos, who co-owns El Tapatio with Gustavo Salazar.

Santos didn’t share an exact opening date, but said he and Salazar are working hard to open the restaurant as soon as possible.

El Tapatio is known for its tacos, which come nestled alongside a helping of sweet grilled onions, charred jalapeno and a lime wedge. Other offerings include quesadillas, burritos, tostadas, tortas and more. Diners can choose from fillings including steak, chorizo, tripita (tripe), cabeza (head), chicken, al pastor and lengua (tongue). The food truck also serves frijoles charros (bean soup) and horchata.

The upcoming location plans to serve a similar menu with an emphasis on tacos and snacks, according to a license application. The restaurant will not offer alcohol to start, though the owners noted in the license application that they’re likely to apply for a liquor license with the intent to sell beer in the future.

El Tapatio will join a lineup of fast-casual eateries in the food court, which occupies a ground-level space at Eleven 25, a student apartment complex.

Tangled Noodles, Fil Fil, Marco Pollo, Bento Xpert and Coaches also operate at the location, which draws a diverse crowd of office workers and students during the lunch hours. In the evening, the spacious dining area is a popular hangout for building residents looking to grab a bite while socializing or studying.

El Tapatio’s food trucks, meanwhile, will continue operations as usual. The trucks can typically be found near the intersection of W. Becher and S. 7th streets, W. Lincoln Avenue and S. 23rd Street, W. National Avenue and S. 27th Street and on E. Pleasant Street, just northwest of the Milwaukee River.

Following its launch at Eleven25, El Tapatio’s proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

