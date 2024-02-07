Flights to run three days a week out of Mitchell Airport with introductory fare of $19!

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Philadelphia from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Beginning May 16, the budget carrier will run three flights a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The route will be flown with an Airbus A320. Introductory fares for the route are a rock-bottom $19.

“Today’s announcement from Frontier provides another option for Milwaukee travelers to enjoy Philadelphia’s rich history,” Airport Directorsaid in a statement. “From Independence Hall where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were signed, to the famous Philly cheesesteak restaurants, there’s something for everyone in Philadelphia.”

In January, Frontier announced it was adding nonstop service between Milwaukee and Raleigh-Durham, also beginning May 16. The carrier now has nonstop flights to six cities, including Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

“We are excited to bring another ultra-low fare flight option to Milwaukee with new service to Philadelphia,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design at Frontier. “As we continue to grow, we look forward to further expanding the availability of convenient, affordable air travel choices for those in the greater Milwaukee metro.”

As commercial air travel has resurged since the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed passenger traffic through Milwaukee Mitchell has steadily climbed. Recognizing this, carriers have been adding new nonstop flights. Currently, there are more than 30 destinations served by nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell.