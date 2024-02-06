Brewers, Summerfest Offering Free Tickets to County Lifeguards

These and other freebies will help county recruit lifeguards, address the ongoing shortage.

Major Milwaukee businesses and organizations have lent some assistance to the Milwaukee County Parks‘ efforts to recruit lifeguards this year.

On top of the bonuses and pay increases that have been funded for county lifeguards, the private sector, including the Milwaukee Brewers and Summerfest, is also getting involved in Parks’ lifeguard recruitment. Though their contribution is rather small potatoes to them, it contributes to the perks being offered to county lifeguards this summer.

Like pool operators around the country, Parks has struggled to recruit enough lifeguards to staff the entire system for several years now. The problem worsened when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the annual cycle of re-trainings and certifications was disrupted.

In 2022, the Milwaukee County Board funded pay increases for the guards and a series of bonuses aimed at improving staffing. The department has watched its lifeguard numbers slowly rise each year since. Parks needs approximately 200 guards to open every pool in the system. This past summer it had fewer than 100.

Parks recently announced the Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation and Summerfest are both offering free tickets to successful lifeguard recruits. And Visit Milwaukee, Wheel & Sprocket and Milwaukee Kayak Company are contributing to a raffle for county lifeguards, allowing them to win gift cards, a bike and free kayak rentals.

The first two training sessions for guards have already finished, but Parks is holding three more in March, April and May. First-year guards who work through the season will be eligible for a $500 bonus. Starting Pay begins at $17.13 an hour

Candidates must be at least 16 years old, in good physical shape and able to swim 100 meters in 1 minute and 45 seconds or less. During the season, county guards complete in-water training, a civil service performance exam, an emergency responder medical course, and on-site training sessions.

Given the slow growth in lifeguard numbers, it’s unlikely Parks will get near the 200 guards needed to open every pool in the system this year. What’s more, several pools have been closed for years, and the maintenance and cost associated with opening and operating every pool would put a strain on the delicately balanced Parks budget. Parks has funding to operate five deep well pools during the summer and two indoor pools through the winter in 2024.