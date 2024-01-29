Skylight Camps Up ‘Xanadu’
Stage version of 1980 film sends up the movie and Broadway musical mannerisms.
Director Doug Clemons, a veteran Skylight performer himself, knows what those well-miked pop voices he has shared the board with can accomplish, and what the broadest Broadway mannerisms, comedic instincts and acrobatic modulations can create in audience laughter. He is a cheerful master of that tongue-in-cheek sendup of musical comedy methods that has been one of the stock in trades of Skylight shows – mixed with more serious fare, of course, but what is wrong with having waggish fun with all the trappings of those stage maneuvers? Especially since Clemons flourishes in exploring our sense of camp.
The 1980s movie was a famous flop because it took itself too seriously even as it spawned a runaway pop music album. In the intervening years, a jukebox Broadway musical has turned the movie plot into a more obvious (and slightly better) self-commenting parody of stage and film one-liners. The most familiar interpolated phrases earn the biggest if intermittent guffaws, even as the music has descended into a vaguely familiar pop overlay of Olivia Newton-John and the Electric Light Orchestra.
But add in the flow of Jason Orlenko’s amusing Grecian costumes, choreographer Stephanie Staszak’s manic gyrations and an audience conditioned to the joking style, so that it even applauds when a disco globe is successfully hooked to a ceiling wire.
A couple of newcomers fit into Clemons’ style — Kaitlin Feely, broadly funny as Kira with a thin but nice soprano voice and Mitchell Gray, struggling to find ways to humanize Sonny when not worrying about the big notes.
Every season the Skylight does some theater that should not be missed. Sometimes, as in Xanadu, the theater finds a way to push through a piece that is actually below its best, but sells itself by settling into a consistently clownish style.
Xanadu will be performed through Feb. 11 at the Broadway Theater Center. Purchase tickets here.
Dominique Paul Noth served for decades as film and drama critic, later senior editor for features at the Milwaukee Journal. You’ll find his blogs here and here.
