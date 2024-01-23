New Pizzeria For Fond du Lac Avenue

Hers Pizza & Cocktailz is slated to open in the Lincoln Creek neighborhood.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Lincoln Creek neighborhood, located on Milwaukee’s North Side, is home to a number of successful restaurants. Now, a new entrepreneur wants a slice of the pie.

Niesha Sinclair plans to open Hers Pizza & Cocktailz at 6046 W. Fond du Lac Ave., according to a license application. But that title is only half true — at least for now.

While the upcoming restaurant will indeed serve pizza, Sinclair has no plans to offer cocktails and did not apply for a liquor license. Billed as a “pizza parlour,” the restaurant will nonetheless serve a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, which could include coffee.

Hers Pizza & Cocktailz is planned for a multi-tenant building located just west of the heavily-trafficked intersection of W. Fond du Lac Avenue and N. 60th Street. The building includes four retail stalls.

The restaurant would occupy a 1,639-square-foot storefront in the middle of the building, which is also home to Waterboyz shoe store and Hookahs by Tweezy, a smoke shop. A bar and restaurant, Lounge Sixty46, applied to open at the address in 2022, but doesn’t appear to have opened.

The building is owned by North Side Petroleum Inc., which lists Mandeep Dhawan as its registered agent.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Hers Pizza & Cocktailz plans to offer sit-down dining on-site. Delivery and catering will not be available. A parking lot on the west side of the building provides more than a dozen spaces for patrons.

Once open, the business’s proposed hours of operation are noon until midnight daily.

Sinclair did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos