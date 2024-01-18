Gary’s Pet Jungle is Closing

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gary Johnson looks on as a young woman handles a snake, its speckled body writhing in her gentle grasp.

“I wish I could buy him,” the customer laments. “I’m afraid it’s going to be too late next time.”

The day is just like any other at Gary’s Pet Jungle, Johnson’s longtime independent pet store at 2857 S. Howell Ave. A trickle of customers weave through the jam-packed aisles, picking up packages of kibble, hamster wheels, fish tank accessories, bedding and more. The store, though small, stocks an astounding assortment of supplies for critters of all sizes, whether feathered, finned or furry.

But Johnson, who opened the store in July of 1994, is planning to retire soon. The store will close, with most of its stock — including a number of live animals — to be dispersed and re-homed at other local pet stores.

The young woman is unsure whether she’ll be able to purchase the snake she has her eye on. “We’ll miss you,” she tells Johnson as she leaves, clutching a quart container of two white mice, presumably dinner for another reptile at home.

A lifelong animal lover, Johnson got his start several decades ago, working at a pet store in Cudahy. After 12 years there, a friend encouraged him to launch his own operation in the Bay View building. The store, later accentuated with a colorful mural of the bearded Johnson, gained a loyal following and remains a fixture in the neighborhood.

Since word of the closure spread to social media, the store’s stock has dwindled slightly, though plenty of items still remain. Those in need of pet foods, aquarium supplies (fresh or saltwater), treats, rodent water bottles, lamps, cages and more will find them at Gary’s. The store also sells a variety of freshwater fish, tortoises, amphibians such as frogs and axolotls, birds, snakes, rats, mice and a plump, hairy tarantula.

In years past, the store has sold hedgehogs, geckos, bearded dragons, tree frogs, chameleons and more. Although he enjoys hanging out with the animals at the shop, Johnson has only fish at home; he doesn’t have the time to care for much more than that.

Johnson has not yet announced a closing date for the store. He may be willing to sell it to a new owner, but only for a fair price.

For now, Gary’s will continue to operate as usual. The store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

