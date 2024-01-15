Annual Train Show Returns to Domes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The beloved annual train show returns to the Mitchell Park Domes on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The show’s theme this year is “Tiny Toy Towns.” All throughout the show dome will be tiny towns constructed out of “iconic children’s toys,” according to Milwaukee County Parks.

For the show, 600 feet of model-train track is laid throughout the Show Dome. Staff plan a unique theme and exhibit every year for the train show. In year’s past the train show has celebrated Latinx culture with the Barrio Train Show and displayed a scaled-down version of Milwaukee with “Miniature Milwaukee.” The train show is one of the most popular annual shows put on at the Domes.

The show uses G-scale trains, which are the largest class of model trains. Along with the small towns built of children’s toys, the model trains will roll through unique plantings including miniature conifers, azaleas, pansies and primrose, according to Parks.

The train show will run for nearly the next two months, ending on March 17.

On the first weekend of February, trains will take over more than just the Show Domes. The annual All-Scale Train show will be held Feb. 3 and 4, and as its name suggests, it will showcase model trains of varying sizes. In the past this has included tiny z-scale trains and trains big enough for adults to ride. The show will be located in the lobby and one of the greenhouses and is included as part of regular Domes admission.

For admission to the curated annual train show, tickets for county residents are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, children and veterans. Children two years old and younger get in for free. The pricing for non-county residents is roughly the same, except admission for adults and seniors is $9.