13 Ways to Celebrate MLK Day

Milwaukeeans can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending speeches, performances, reflections and other family-friendly events planned throughout the city.

This year, the federal holiday falls on King’s birthday, Monday, Jan. 15.

Here’s a list of events in Milwaukee where you can honor King’s life and legacy.

MLK National Day of Service Program 2024: Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15

Kids Impact Community is holding a national day of service program from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at Congregation Shalom – Fox Point, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd. The event will include a program for all-ages, family-friendly activities and various on-site, service projects. Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to help with set up the day before and assist attendees at a variety of project stations on the day of the event. More information here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: Monday, Jan. 15

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, 1721 W. Canal St., from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. The event will include breakfast and fellowship. The YMCA will also recognize the impact of two local non-profit organizations. The program will also showcase the words and creativity of youth, powerful speakers and moving performances. More information here.

MLK Connect and Serve: Monday, Jan. 15

From 8 a.m. to 4;30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, the Arrupe Center for Community Service is hosting a connect and serve where attendees can meet new people while learning more about Dr. King’s legacy and service.

The event will be held at the Tony and Lucille Weasler Auditorium, 1506 W. Wisconsin Ave. Snacks will be provided. More information here.

‘The Space Race’ Screening: Monday, Jan. 15

The NAACP Milwaukee Branch and the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce will host a free showing of the new documentary, “The Space Race: The Untold Story of the First Black Astronauts” at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Wisconsin African American Women’s Center, 3020 W. Vliet St. More information here.

MLK Week Clean and Spruce Volunteer Opportunity: Monday, Jan. 15 – Friday, Jan. 19

5Points Neighborhood Association is seeking volunteers to help seniors, veterans and those with disabilities prepare their homes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19. Register here. More information here.

Words Seldom Spoken – A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Monday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Bronzeville Arts Ensemble will host a King Day celebration at noon on Monday, Jan. 15 at the MLK Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St. The event will include musical performances, dance and spoken word honoring Dr. King. An open house will follow at 1:30 p.m. More information here.

Grohmann Museum Kids’ Art Day: Monday, Jan. 15

Grohmann Museum is hosting a free kids art day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1000 N. Broadway. The museum will host drop-in art activities in its stART Lab. Kids and their families are welcome to stop by to create Romare Bearden-inspired collages, draw with coloring pages, and work on a group writing project. More information here.

Beloved Community Day with Ubuntu Research & Evaluation: Monday, Jan. 15

On Monday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, Ubuntu Research & Evaluation will host “Beloved Community Day” at The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Dr. This free event will honor Dr. King’s life through connection, arts and crafts, and storytelling. All ages are welcome to attend. Contact Mikey Murry at mikey@ubunturesearch.com with questions. More information here.

King Fest: Monday, Jan. 15

King Fest is a free interactive program focusing on equity, restitution and restorative justice. The program will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will be the keynote speaker. The event is sponsored by the Office of state Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde, and Montréal Cain. More information here.

23rd Annual Justice Program and March: Monday, Jan. 15

The Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Coalition will host a justice program on Monday, Jan. 15, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1937 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. The program will feature musical performances and remembrances from local activists who knew and worked with Dr. King. Groups working for peace in Palestine will be recognized. The free, family-friendly event will conclude with a march (weather-permitting) at 2:30 p.m. to the King statue in the 1700 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. More information here.

40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration: Monday, Jan. 15

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host its 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 in the Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. The program will highlight community youths who interpret Dr. King’s words through student contests. Winners will be showcased at the celebration. A free concert will follow the event. More information here.

MLK Day of Service Volunteer Event: Monday, Jan. 15

Bay Shore Lutheran Church is hosting a volunteer event from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1200 E. Hampton Rd.

The event invites community members to create personal care kits and make sandwiches that will be distributed to those without homes. In addition, participants will write letters to veterans and make Valentine’s Day cards for those at the Crisis Prevention Center. Find more information here.

Dare to Dream: A painting workshop in honor of MLK Jr.: Tuesday, Jan. 16

FATE: Arts & Performing Group is hosting a “Dare to Dream” painting workshop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9175 N. 76th St. Participants will be able to create a painting that highlights the themes of hope, equality and unity. Anyone above the age of 8 is welcome to attend. You can register here. More information here.

