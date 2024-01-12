Members can get 2 free tickets to "Cello Cello," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Cello Cello concert on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

This concert features two World Premieres. ‘Cellist and composer Paul Wiancko of the prestigious Kronos Quartet has written a brand-new work for Present Music, and will perform some of his other compositions, including American Haiku, When the Night, and Closed Universe. Pamela Z, a pioneering composer/performer and media artist, performs her solo works for voice and an array of electronics, and contributes another World Premiere to the program, Raise, a stirring tribute to the people who raised us, written for ‘cellist Nick Photinos (founding member of 8th Blackbird) and three additional cellists, plus voice samples and multi-media.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last. You may not reserve tickets to both shows.

Members can visit the product page to reserve tickets for the Wednesday, Jan. 31 show or the Thursday, Feb. 1 show. Both performances are at 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Serr Studio (6th Floor), 2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

