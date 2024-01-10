Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern has announced that he will run to replace his boss, current District Attorney John Chisholm.

“Milwaukee County deserves a District Attorney who not only understands the complexities of the law but also the intricacies of our community,” Lovern said in a statement. “My career has been dedicated to keeping our streets safe, fighting against corruption, and advocating for those who need support.”

Chisholm announced Friday that he would not seek re-election after serving 18 years as the county’s top prosecutor.

Lovern has worked as a prosecutor in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for 26 years, and he’s spent most of that time as Deputy Chief District Attorney. In his position, Lovern directly supervises the Homicide Unit and the Public Integrity Unit. The latter prosecutes public corruption cases. His campaign announcement notes that he has worked on cases brought against police officers for misconduct.

“I have always believed that the safety of our community is paramount,” Lovern said. “We need to be tough on crime, particularly violent offenses and reckless driving, to ensure that Milwaukee County is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

His campaign website notes that he wants to treat reckless driving “as the violent crime that it is, and seek more serious sentences from the judicial system.”

Along with this emphasis on tackling violent crime, Lovern used his campaign announcement to commit to “addressing the root causes of criminal behavior, such as mental illness and addiction, through collaborative community partnerships.” His campaign announcement also expressed support for greater post-incarceration support to help people re-enter society.

“Our justice system must evolve to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” he said. “My vision for Milwaukee County includes a holistic approach to justice that balances proactive law enforcement with community engagement and support systems.”

Lovern in a graduate of Briar Cliff University and earned his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. He lives in Shorewood with his family. He serves as president of the MKE Urban Stables Board of Directors and vice president of the Urban Ecology Center Board of Directors. In the past he has served on the Board for the Sojourner Family Peace Center, Franciscan Pilgrimage Programs and the National Alliance on Mentall Illness of Greater Milwaukee.

The primary election for District Attorney, should additional candidates enter the race, will be held Aug. 13 and the general on Nov. 5.