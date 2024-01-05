Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Outdoor ice skating has returned to downtown Milwaukee now that the weather has caught up with the season.

Each winter Milwaukee County Parks opens the rink in Red Arrow Park for free ice skating. Slice of Ice, as the seasonal ice is known, opened to the public Friday morning.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park, and welcome all to come join us in the amazing experience of gliding beneath Milwaukee’s open skies,” said Parks Director Guy Smith in a statement.

If you don’t have ice skates, Parks has rentals available at $8 a pair for kids 17 years and younger, $11 for adults and $5 for pre-scheduled school and non-profit groups. Rentals are available as long as the rink, 920 N. Water St., is open.

Even though Starbucks recently closed its cafe in the park, there will still be refreshments for sale. The department will sell hot chocolate, coffee and bottled beverages.

“Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park is a cherished winter tradition in our community, and I invite all Milwaukee County families, children, residents, and visitors to take part in this special ice-skating adventure,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Outdoor ice skating is kicking off a little later this season. Usually, Parks opens up the rink for ice skating in mid-December. According to Joe Mrozinski, the department’s assistant director of business services, the Jan. 5 opening is the latest it has ever opened.

New holiday decorations have been installed in the park, thanks to MGIC, WaterStone Bank, Saint Kate The Arts Hotel and Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21. In windows throughout the park new “festive designs” by Christina Persika of Persika Design Co. will be installed.

Slice of Ice will run through February. The rink is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.