Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

New bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure could be built near a dangerous intersection on Highway 100 in Wauwatosa, if a deal between three governments and an energy utility is approved.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rebuilding sections of Highway 100 between W. Burleigh and W. Silver Spring Rd., and for one particular bridge project adjacent to Currie Park, the City of Wauwatosa managed to get a bicycle and pedestrian underpass included within the scope of the project.

Once complete, cyclists and pedestrians will have a new way across this section of Highway 100 that avoids crossing six lanes of vehicle traffic.

The Menomonee River Parkway, which contributes a section to the Menomonee Line of the Oak Leaf Trail network, must cross Highway 100 heading west on its way into Currie Park in Wauwatosa. While the river crosses under the highway, the bike trail must cross it at an uncontrolled intersection having no signalization — and cyclists and pedestrians have been injured attempting to cross the highway here, according to a report from Milwaukee County Parks.

The parkway runs along the east side of the Menomonee River and one of the WisDOT projects calls for rebuilding the two three-lane bridges that span the river. The City of Wauwatosa saw an opportunity for new bike and pedestrian infrastructure and managed to get it included in the project, according to Parks.

Wauwatosa is contributing more than $1 million to the bridge project and will pay for the maintenance of the trail under the bridges. WisDOT will construct the new underpass, and it will have to raise the elevation of the bridges to accommodate it. The state will also need to purchase approximately 0.6 acres from Milwaukee County.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Milwaukee County Board will consider the land sale, and a WE Energies easement for a gas main relocation connected to the project, in December. The land sale would net the county $8,200 and the utility easement $6,000.

If the board approves the deal, the county will thus get paid $14,200 for an unofficial addition to the Oak Leaf Trail network that also improves safety and increases access to Currie Park.