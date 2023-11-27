Former federal public defender seeks full term after appointment to Circuit Court in July.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Judge Ronnie V. Murray II announced his campaign Monday for a full term on Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Murray was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to Branch 18 in July. He took his seat on the bench Nov. 1, after Judge Pedro A. Colón vacated the office to take a judgeship on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 1.

The term Murray was appointed to finish ends July 31, 2024. Unless two more candidates enter the race for Branch 18, the election will be on the ballot for the spring general election in April next year.

At the time of his appointment, Murray was a federal public defender. Prior to that he worked as a state public defender in Green Bay. Murray is a graduate of UW-Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Being appointed by Governor Tony Evers is a great honor, and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my community on the court,” Murray said in a statement. “That is why I am announcing my campaign for a full term.”

When Murray was appointed to the bench this summer, Craig Albee, executive director of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin Inc., called Murray “one of the finest attorneys in the state.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Beyond his “intelligence, integrity and impeccable judgement,” Murray possesses “an unwavering commitment to treating people fairly and with respect,” Albee said

Murray said his time as a state and public defender give him a “unique understanding” of the justice system, a system he commits to improving as a circuit court judge. He also previously told the Wisconsin Law Journal that his father was incarcerated and as a child he was afraid he would one day be imprisoned.

“Throughout my practice, I have sought out justice wherever possible and advocated for the underprivileged,” Murray said. “This work requires dedication, humility, patience, and compassion – these are qualities that I will bring to the bench. I have learned firsthand the importance of reaching fair and equitable outcomes for all those involved.”

Murray is a member of the Milwaukee and Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Associations. He was named an “Up and Coming Lawyer” in 2017 by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms and are paid an annual salary of approximately $164,000 a year.