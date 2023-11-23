Starting Friday, 25% Off Everything At The Urban Milwaukee Gift Shop

Add these unique Milwaukee and Wisconsin gifts to your holiday shopping list.

If you’re looking for that perfect gift this holiday season, look no further than Urban Milwaukee: The Store. Our gift shop is packed with Milwaukee and Wisconsin pride.

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26 every item in the store is 25% off.

Sweatshirts, puzzles, hats, mugs and shot glasses, neon lights of the Hoan Bridge and Damian Lillard prayer candles; it’s all there for you.

Located in the heart of Downtown, Urban Milwaukee: The Store offers everything from handmade items from Wisconsin makers to pennants featuring the Bucks, Brewers and Packers. There is also an incredibly popular Wisconsin Snow Globe and this udderly ridiculous shot glass.

In-Person Hours

755 N. Milwaukee St. (the corner of Milwaukee and Mason)

Thursday – Closed

Friday – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Member Bonus

Urban Milwaukee’s paying members will see their discount boosted to 30%. Not yet a member? Membership starts at $9 per month, which means it’s basically free once you get done shopping. Join now and mention your email address at the register.

Starts Early

Here’s a little treat for making it this far in the article. Use the discount code LETMEIN to immediately take advantage of the 25% discount online. No waiting until Black Friday. Shop now.