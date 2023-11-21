‘Stuff the Bus’ With Thanksgiving Meal Donations Wednesday

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A local nonprofit is partnering with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to collect food and donations for families in need this Thanksgiving.

The 26th annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive is being held in Oak Creek, in the parking lot of the Pick ‘n Save at 6462 S. 27th St. The event, organized by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and asks for non-perishable food or monetary donations.

Donations will be loaded onto an MCTS bus parked at the grocery store, and once full, the bus will be driven away to volunteers who will prepare the item for immediate distribution to food pantries, meal programs and shelters. Feeding America hopes to collect enough donations for 100,000 meals.

“As many of us prepare to sit down and share a Thanksgiving meal with friends and family, let us first come together as a community to ‘Stuff the Bus’ for our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity,” said Feeding America President and CEO Patti Habeck in a statement. “This event is a staple of the holiday giving season for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and we appreciate our partners that help make it happen, and the generous donors who fill our buses with food!”

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin was founded in 1989 by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee as a local and independent member of the Feeding America network. It works with more than 400 hunger relief organizations in 35 counties across eastern Wisconsin to provide assistance for half a million people. Last year, the organization distributed more than 34 million pounds of food.

To donate to donate to Wednesday’s “Stuff the Bus” event, non-perishable food items can be brought from home or purchased at the Pick ‘n Save. There will be pre-packaged bags with Thanksgiving sides for sale at the grocery store.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Monetary donations can be made in person, or online at the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website. Pick ‘n Save customers shopping elsewhere can also round up their purchase at check-out to donate to the food drive.

The event in Oak Creek will also feature entertainment. Radio hosts Radar and Taylor Vaughn from 99.1 The Mix will be on location conducting live interviews. There will also be guest appearances by Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot Bango and the 414 Crew entertainment team. At noon, the Bucks Grand Dancers will perform.