Local Arts Coalition Launches Fund Drive

A coalition of local arts organizations is organizing a fundraising drive for small arts groups in Milwaukee.

Early during the COVID-19 pandemic, a dozen local arts groups began meeting to support one another and look for solutions to problems they were collectively facing. The group, called Milwaukee Small Arts and Culture Cohort, or SMAC, announced Tuesday it was launching a public fundraising campaign.

“These 12 small arts organizations quickly realized that they are stronger together and after three years of collaboration have launched a fundraising campaign for sustainable financial support within the broader Milwaukee arts community,” SMAC said in a statement.

The groups that comprise SMAC are Aperi Animam, ArtWorks for Milwaukee, CAPITA Productions, The Constructivists, DanceCircus, Ex Fabula, Ko-Thi Dance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Pink Umbrella Theater Company, Quasimondo Physical Theatre, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts and Wolf Studios MKE.

The coalition is attempting to raise $945,000 over a three year period, and it has raised $126,000 thus far. The goal is to distribute $75,000 to each of the twelve constituent groups over the next three years.

The group is being supported by Madison-based Create Wisconsin, a non-profit that assists the development of cultural organizations and institutions across the state.

“I am in awe of the creativity, dedication, and persistence shown by all the cohort members as they seek resources to make their individual and collective missions come alive,” said Anne Katz, executive director of Create Wisconsin. “SMAC is really a model of collaboration, cooperation, and partnership towards a common goal.”

SMAC members represent the diversity of Milwaukee and include people from every zip code in Milwaukee, the organization said. “Our members foster a culture of collaboration that strengthens Milwaukee-based artists and the organizations that employ and support them,” SMAC said.

The group plans to hold two presentations in December as part of the fundraising drive: one in-person and the other virtual.

In Person

Friday, Dec. 8

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bader Philanthropies, 3300 N. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Virtual