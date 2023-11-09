Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to "Simple Songs," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Simple Songs concert on Nov. 19.

In 2022, Raven Chacon became the first Native American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, with a Present Music commissioned Voiceless Mass. He returns to St. John’s Cathedral this year with an older work, Owl Song. Perennial favorite soprano Ariadne Greif sings an Aaron Jay Kernis work Simple Songs, based upon texts from the Book of Psalms, 12th century abbess Hildegarde von Bingen, the Japanese Zen master Ryokan, and the Sufi poet Rumi. Milwaukee’s own Brian Packham offers a world premiere written especially for this occasion, to be conducted by Co-Artistic Director David Bloom and The Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group continue to raise the roof with their traditional music.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:00 p.m. performance (4:00 p.m. pre-performance discussion) at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

