Outpost Will End FoodShare Produce Discount

Since its inception in 1970, Outpost Natural Foods has provided a wide variety of fresh produce to shoppers, with an emphasis on organic items. In April 2022, the store took it one step further, making its products more accessible to low-income customers through a partnership with Hunger Task Force that offered a 50% discount on fresh produce for Wisconsin FoodShare recipients.

But the program, Produce to the People, is slated to end next month, according to a Monday evening news release from Outpost.

“The United States Department of Agriculture Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) has turned down the grant application from Hunger Task Force to renew the funding that was used for Produce to the People,” the statement said.

As a result, the program will conclude on Nov. 30. Until then, FoodShare recipients can continue to access the discount as usual by showing their EBT card at checkout. Even if the balance on the card runs out, the discount will still apply.

“We are deeply disappointed that the national program leaders who oversee the grant application process for GusNIP failed to recognize the impact that funding has had on providing our community with greater access to fruits and vegetables,” the company said in a statement. “This was unexpected as the program proved to be very successful in helping SNAP participants purchase more fruits and vegetables! Much of that produce came from local and regional farmers as well.”

According to the GusNIP website, the grant is intended to bolster the purchase of fruits and vegetables among participants in the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known in Wisconsin as FoodShare) by providing incentives — such as a discount — at the point of purchase.

The grant provided $500,000 to Hunger Task Force. When customers received the 50% discount, Outpost was reimbursed with funding from the grant.

During its nearly year-and-a-half-long run at all four locations of the Outpost stores, Produce to the People garnered approximately 33,000 participants who saved more than $435,000 on fresh produce, according to Margaret Mittelstadt, director of community relations at Outpost.

“While we are all deeply disappointed that GusNIP funding was not renewed, Outpost will continue working side-by-side with Hunger Task Force to tackle food insecurity in our community,” Mittelstadt said. “We won’t give up.”

Outpost’s announcement also included a call to action, encouraging supporters of the program to contact their elected representatives to share their thoughts.

More information on the program and a guide for contacting elected representatives is available online.

The coop-owned grocery store company had a change in leadership earlier this year. Ray Simpkins became general manager in May 2023, replacing Pam Mehnert, who held the position for 35 years.

Meanwhile, other organizations are working to increase access to fresh produce throughout the city. One such program is the pay-what-you-can produce market, by Greater Good(s) MKE, which reopened Oct. 14.

The market, located in an outdoor corner park at 5531 W. North Ave., will run on Saturdays through mid-November. Upcoming dates are Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. More information is available online.