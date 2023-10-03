Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sean Anderson has been busy.

This year alone, Anderson has performed at over 50 shows as the bassist for popular local indie-rock project NEWSKI. The year prior, Anderson and his bandmates also surpassed that 50-show mark. It’s safe to say that a large chunk of Anderson’s life is spent on the road or on a stage with NEWSKI.

And yet Anderson still finds time to write music of his own. When he’s not on stage in front of hundreds of fans, Anderson is hunkered down in his home studio as his alter-ego: Supertentacles.

Supertentacles is Anderson’s one-man show – he writes and records all of the parts himself. When it comes time to play shows, Anderson recruits friends to fill in as his backing band while he holds down frontman duties.

“Creating new Supertentacles songs is my chance to really get lost in the work,” Anderson says. “I love the creative process of writing and recording a new song. It’s almost like a new relationship when it is super fresh and exciting, and you’re just completely lost in the romance of it all.”

Anderson began releasing Supertentacles songs in 2019, and has since released a full-length titled King of Nothing in 2021. Then he became quite busy as part of NEWSKI. Now, Supertentacles is back with a new single. Titled “Degenerate,” Supertentacle’s newest song is a summer-time jam about being young, reckless and unconcerned with your own well-being.

“The song began while I was driving and listening to a Kenny Beats song and I started singing my own melody over it,” Anderson says. “I was driving past the Ma Baensch loading docks in Riverwest at the time, and a memory came to mind of when I fainted there during the Locust Street Fest back when I was a teenager.”

“Degenerate” establishes that summertime vibe immediately with chorus-soaked guitar chords and a groovy bass line, marrying elements of surf-rock and R&B. As a synthesizer begins to continuously swell in and then recede, there’s this intoxicating feeling of being buzzed on a couple of drinks while the sun is still out. Anderson’s vocals are soothing, and it feels almost as if he’s trying not to disturb the listener. To top it off, we’re treated to a subtle, feel-good guitar solo from Anderson – yes, he’s the bass player for NEWSKI, but knows his way around six strings as well.

If there was a soundtrack to laying down in the grass after day drinking in Milwaukee’s hot and humid climate, it would be “Degenerate.” It’s a soothing and groovy reminder to drink water and take care of yourself, but also offers a chance to slow down and look at how far you’ve come since you were that “Degenerate” who maybe partied a little too hard during a Milwaukee street festival.

Supertentacles has plans to release more music, but Anderson hopes to get back into the swing of playing shows as Supertentacles first.

“I see the amazing music community in Milwaukee and across the Midwest, and I want Supertentacles to be a party of that,” Anderson says.