Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ Adding Northwest Side Location

Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ is sparking new growth on the Northwest Side. The barbecue concept plans to open its first stand-alone restaurant at 6807 W. Brown Deer Rd., according to a license application.

Similar to its existing location within 3rd Street Market Hall, the upcoming restaurant will operate as a counter-service establishment, offering slow-smoked meats, sandwiches and sides for carryout only. It will also be cashless.

Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ got its start amid the early days of the pandemic, operating as a ghost kitchen out of Waukesha’s Point Burger Bar. From there, owner Jack Holt acquired a food truck and began serving at Jazz in the Park and other local events. The restaurant also has a catering department.

Before delving into barbecue, Holt spent more than two decades in the restaurant industry, working a variety of management positions at establishments including Mo’s, A Place For Steaks, Ward’s House of Prime, Point Burger Bar and MECCA Sports Bar and Grill.

Eventually, he found his niche in smoked meats and went the whole hog — training under pitmasters in Texas, Tacoma and Milwaukee. After absorbing everything he could from his instructors, Holt said he added a personal twist to each recipe, carving out his signature style of barbecue.

Holt is planning to complete a series of minor commercial alterations — including a fresh coat of paint and new kitchen equipment — ahead of the restaurant’s opening.

The 1,865-square-foot space, located within a shopping center, is already set up for food service, having previously housed a Pizza Hut restaurant and, more recently, Harold’s Fish & Chicken.

Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ will join a series of retail tenants in the 35,412-square-foot building, including a post office, gym, smoke shop and several salons. The building was also previously the site of Brew City Sports Lounge and Martini Bar, which was later replaced by Retox Martini Lounge.

An affiliate of Sequoia Baceline LLC owns the building.