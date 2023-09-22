Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Discount retailer Dollar General will replace a recently shuttered CVS store and pharmacy in Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood.

CVS Pharmacy closed the store, 5929 W. Lisbon Ave., earlier this year after nearly three decades of operation.

A building permit filed earlier this month indicates Dollar General expects to spend $60,000 renovating the 15,160-square-foot building. The property sits at the southwest corner of the angled intersection of W. Lisbon Avenue and W. Center Street and spans from N. 59th to N. 60th streets.

According to its website, Dollar General currently operates five stores in the city of Milwaukee. Its latest 10-K filing says the company operates 19,488 store across 47 states and Mexico.

CVS announced a plan in late 2021 to close approximately 900 stores from its rostering of approximately 10,000 stores as part of a response to “consumer buying patterns.” It still operates six stores in Milwaukee and, like Dollar General, several in surrounding communities.

The Lisbon Avenue property is owned by SCP 2006-C23-117 LLC, an affiliate of Texas-based SCP Capital, Inc. SCP owns the underlying real estate on several CVS stores across the country.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The 1.12-acre property is currently assessed for $1.79 million, down from a high of $2.72 million in 2009.

City assessment records indicate the building was constructed in 1996 as a Jewel-Osco store, which CVS later acquired. It replaced a series of buildings, including two homes and two commercial buildings. One was home to Aetna Hardware Corp.

The property has been the subject of several weeds, tall grass, illegal dumping and garbage complaints in the past year.

New Jersey-based Sargenti Architects is leading the remodeling project. Glendale-based Sign Effectz is working on the permitting to replace the signs outside the building.