Jeramey Jannene
Eyes on Milwaukee

Dollar General Will Replace CVS At Center And Lisbon

Discount retailer filling vacant store at busy intersection.

By - Sep 22nd, 2023 05:14 pm
Dollar General store sign. Image from Dollar General.

Dollar General store sign. Image from Dollar General.

Discount retailer Dollar General will replace a recently shuttered CVS store and pharmacy in Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood.

CVS Pharmacy closed the store, 5929 W. Lisbon Ave., earlier this year after nearly three decades of operation.

A building permit filed earlier this month indicates Dollar General expects to spend $60,000 renovating the 15,160-square-foot building. The property sits at the southwest corner of the angled intersection of W. Lisbon Avenue and W. Center Street and spans from N. 59th to N. 60th streets.

According to its website, Dollar General currently operates five stores in the city of Milwaukee. Its latest 10-K filing says the company operates 19,488 store across 47 states and Mexico.

CVS announced a plan in late 2021 to close approximately 900 stores from its rostering of approximately 10,000 stores as part of a response to “consumer buying patterns.” It still operates six stores in Milwaukee and, like Dollar General, several in surrounding communities.

The Lisbon Avenue property is owned by SCP 2006-C23-117 LLC, an affiliate of Texas-based SCP Capital, Inc. SCP owns the underlying real estate on several CVS stores across the country.

The 1.12-acre property is currently assessed for $1.79 million, down from a high of $2.72 million in 2009.

City assessment records indicate the building was constructed in 1996 as a Jewel-Osco store, which CVS later acquired. It replaced a series of buildings, including two homes and two commercial buildings. One was home to Aetna Hardware Corp.

The property has been the subject of several weeds, tall grass, illegal dumping and garbage complaints in the past year.

New Jersey-based Sargenti Architects is leading the remodeling project. Glendale-based Sign Effectz is working on the permitting to replace the signs outside the building.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Eyes on Milwaukee, Real Estate

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us