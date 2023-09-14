New BBQ Spot For Farwell Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After more than three decades of selling barbeque on the streets of Milwaukee, Jericho’s BBQ is seeking a permanent home.

Entrepreneur and pitmaster Jerry Shaw has been running the restaurant as a mobile operation since the early 90s, serving his slow-smoked meats and southern-style sides out of a converted Type A school bus.

Now, he’s preparing for big growth, with plans to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1814 N. Farwell Ave., in the Lower East Side neighborhood.

In keeping with its quick-service roots, the new location for Jericho’s will be a counter-service establishment, offering meals to go as well as a handful of tables for on-site dining.

According to a license application, Shaw hopes to open the business later this fall. At this time, no permits have been filed to modify the 1,500-square-foot restaurant space, which previously housed Arlanderz Soul Food and Pho 43.

A tentative menu for the upcoming restaurant includes Shaw’s fan-favorite rib tips, as well as beef and pork shoulder, fried chicken, ribs, burgers, chicken nuggets and hot dogs on a stick. Sides such as baked beans, vegetables, creamy slaw, potato salad and french fries are also listed.

The restaurant would serve drinks, including iced tea and lemonade, but has no plans to offer alcohol.

Jericho’s BBQ would occupy the northernmost storefront in a 16,200-square-foot, multi-tenant building that also holds Thai eatery EE-Sane, CJ Clippers barber shop and a dry cleaning business. The building to the north also houses a cluster of restaurants, which includes Domino’s Pizza, Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant and Chopstix. A new concert venue is planned for a vacant space in the building.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Jericho’s BBQ are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Shaw did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Fairchild Acquisition acquired the property for $2.4 million in 2021. The entity owns several other East Side properties.