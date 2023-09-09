Frankly Music goes almost all Brahms, featuring 'one of the greatest clarinetists on the planet.'

Frankly Music opens its 20th season with a trademark program format: casual conversation from the stage, a featured performer and instrument, and a mix of classical ensemble combinations featuring an assortment of friends.

Frank Almond will share stories about the life and works of Johannes Brahms, from his early recognition as a worthy successor to Beethoven to his compositions late in his career when Richard Mülhfeld, a virtuoso clarinetist, led him to understand the potential of that relatively new instrument to the orchestra.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist, Todd Levy, will be featured. Levy will play three early songs by Brahms. Levy and pianist Jeannie Yu will play from the original score without words, as the clarinet can follow the vocal line. Brahms recognized this later in life. Identifying the clarinet with the alto voice, he nicknamed Mülhfeld “Fraeulein Clarinet” or the “new primadonna.” The real depth of the song and the flavor of what’s being conveyed in the poetry flavors the music.

Although Levy is local, Almond is effusive about Todd’s contribution. “Todd Levy is one of the greatest clarinetists on the planet. He’s just a phenomenon. So this also gave us an opportunity to showcase his virtuosity and musicality and his personality in the context of somebody that really has been involved with the series for so long.”

In his 20s, Brahms sought out Robert Schumann and became a respected part of a circle of musicians in Schumann’s “salon” in Düsseldorf. Notably, he developed a life-long relationship with Clara Schumann, pianist and composer, who served as a muse throughout his life.

Brahms contributed a movement to a collaborative work by composers of the time honoring violinist Joseph Joachim. Almond and Yu will play this Scherzo for violin and piano from FAE Sonata, WoO 2. The maturity of this and other early works led Robert Schumann to predict a great future for Brahms. Almond points to rhythmic elements evoking Beethoven. “You can see these flashes of genius already.”

Effusive praise for his early compositions may have decreased Brahm’s confidence. His own most severe critic, Brahms destroyed many of his early works.

The concert will conclude with works Brahms composed near the end of his long life.

Yu and Almond will play the Sonata No. 2 in A for piano and violin, Op. 100. Still a bachelor at age 55, Brahms wrote several songs dedicated to a young contralto, Hermine Spies, a “beloved lady friend,” whose admiration inspired Brahms to write this radiant sonata. Incorporating melodies from the songs, the sonata is one of Brahm’s most romantic and lyrical. Almond reflects, “I think that’s the most difficult one to pull off just because it’s so intimate. He’s wearing his heart on his sleeve a little more. He’s quoting songs that he had written for (Spies).”

Two other MSO players, violinist Alex Ayers and cellist Adrien Zitoun, along with a member of the Avalon String Quartet, violist Anthony Devroye, will join Almond and Levy for one of Brahm’s greatest chamber works, the Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115. Almond calls the quintet “the synthesis of everything that he did in his life artistically. I don’t think he surpassed himself ever in chamber music. It’s just absolutely the apex of his powers.”

The concert includes a break with a lighter showcase for clarinet, Fiori Rossiniani by Ernesto Cavallini. “Flowers for Rossini” features elements from songs by comic opera composer Gioachino Rossini.

Frankly Music will perform at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center at 325 W. Walnut St. near downtown.

On Dec. 2, Frankly Music hosts the return to Milwaukee of the distinguished Miró Quartet, a quartet-in-residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas, Austin.