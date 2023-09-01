Wisconsin Libraries See New Efforts To Ban Books

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Some Wisconsin libraries are receiving requests to remove or add ratings to books that some community members say are inappropriate or promote certain gender ideology.

The requests come as the nation has seen a broader book-banning movement that resulted in a record number of demands to censor library books last year, according to the American Library Association.

Earlier this month, a group of anonymous residents in the northern Wisconsin town of Iron River wrote a letter to the community about books they claim promote certain ideas about gender or include pornographic content. The letter states a few community members approached the library board in July, seeking to hide the books from public view or remove them altogether.

“Please know that many small communities, cities and even entire states have successfully restricted the ability of their public libraries to promote and allow distribution of materials on gender idealogy (sic) and any pornographic resources in their communities,” the letter states. “Iron River can do the same.”

The letter says the library carries 75 titles related to “transgenderism” and 475 LGBTQ+ titles. The library’s staff and board clarified the 475 titles are located among 30 libraries in northern Wisconsin. Some of the books targeted in the letter include “My Shadow is Pink,” “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,” and “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human.”

Jacqueline Pooler, director of the Iron River Public Library, said a resident submitted a request to remove the book “Let’s Talk About It” by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan. The library has had the book on its shelves since 2021. At its Aug. 15 meeting, the library board voted 7-1 to keep the book. However, they decided to move it from the young adult to adult section. The publisher recommends the book for ages 14 and older.

Pooler said the book is a graphic novel that contains drawings that cover gender, sexuality and other topics for people of all sexual orientations.

“What that means is a lot of (drawings) and some of the (drawings) are very specific about how to do certain sexual acts,” Pooler said.

Even so, she said the book also provides a broader overview of the complexity of relationships and sex education.

The Iron River Public Library is not the only one to receive a challenge to that particular book. In April, the Marathon County Public Library received a request to reconsider “Let’s Talk About It” from a community member. The resident didn’t seek the book’s removal but instead requested a rating system for books. In July, the Marathon County Library Board voted to retain the book and forgo a rating system.