Indian Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

Ajit “Jay” Walia has no shortage of entrepreneurial prowess, as evidenced by his small empire of gas stations and convenience stores throughout the city. But his latest project, said the real estate investor and businessman, is led by his love for Milwaukee.

Walia, along with his wife, Sharon, plans to open Indian Bistro 86 at 8665 W. Brown Deer Rd. The new restaurant would replace the shuttered Bellagio Soul Food, which briefly occupied the retail space, located within a larger strip mall that’s also owned by Walia.

The restaurant would offer lunch with an emphasis on quick-service meals for on-the-go workers, along with a more leisurely dinner service.

Walia told Urban Milwaukee that his long-term goal is to set the neighborhood on an upward trajectory. Opening Indian Bistro 86 is just one step in that process, said Walia, noting that he knows it will take time and patience to make a positive impact.

“That area used to be hopping,” he said of the far Northwest Side, adding that the restaurant “is a business decision, but at the same time, it’s more emotional, it’s something I believe in.”

Walia presented his business plan to the Granville Advisory Committee on Aug. 2 to general support, though some members were wary of his request for a liquor license.

“I feel like there’s kind of some blurred lines,” said one committee member. “Because it’s a family affair, as you mentioned several times…but what you didn’t mention is the tavern, and a tavern is essentially a bar.”

The committee’s increased suspicion is likely a result of previous tenants at the address who, according to Walia and committee members, did not adhere to the approved plan of business.

“They come to the committee, tell us they’re going to do one thing, and then it’s totally different,” said Tasha Dotson, a member of the committee. “I think the last two times that was the case.”

Walia clarified to Urban Milwaukee that his plans for the liquor license include offering beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages to accompany meals; however, alcohol will not be the main focus of the establishment.

“It’s not attracting that much of a nightclub kind of crowd,” he said.

Rather, the restaurant’s focus will be on its food. A prospective menu features dishes that incorporate popular elements of both Mexican and Indian cuisines, such as butter chicken tacos, paneer quesadillas and burritos. There will also be traditional Indian cuisine including goat, chicken and lamb-based dishes, as well as vegetarian offerings.

Walia said his menu was inspired by similarities he noticed between the two cuisines. In particular, he drew parallels between Mexican tortillas and Indian chapati, as well as shared herbs and spices such as cinnamon, cilantro and coriander.

As the Indian Bistro 86 settles into operations, Walia said he may eventually add a buffet.

The restaurant space will be remodeled before its opening, with construction set to begin at the end of the month. An opening date has not yet been announced.

A license application for the restaurant lists Milan Chanana as licensee, though Walia said that will likely be a short-term arrangement, and said he is seeking someone to take over the license.

A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Walia, who also owns the next door gas station, acquired the 124,056-square-foot strip mall in late 2017. It has seen significant change since then, with a number of small businesses opening in retail space that previously housed big-box stores.

Among those currently operating are Mr. B’s, Clothes to the Rescue and MKE Hall, an event space. The newcomers replaced Stein Garden & Gifts, GameStop and others.

Walia is also co-owner of a handful of Pantry 41 convenience stores and gas stations across the city.