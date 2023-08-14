Third Space Offers Discounts for Nonprofits

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Third Space Brewing Company recently introduced a new initiative through which the brewery aims to support nonprofit organizations and engage with “the diverse Milwaukee community,” according to a news release.

The Community Space Share Program, officially launched last week, invites nonprofits to rent one of the brewery’s four private event spaces for a reduced rate of $50 for up to three hours. In most cases, the offer comes in combination with a second deal: $5 pints of beer throughout the event.

Third Space’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team oversaw the conceptualization and creation of the initiative, which chairperson Carmella Castro said was “driven by the desire to foster a sense of community and create a partnership between Third Space Brewing and local nonprofit organizations.”

“By offering the use of our taproom spaces at a discounted rate, Third Space Brewing aims to provide a welcoming and accessible venue for organizations to showcase their work and engage with our diverse Milwaukee community,” Castro said in a statement.

Created in 2022 and formed entirely of brewery employees, the group is also responsible for developing a DEI training program for all Third Space staff, as well as additional training for those involved in hiring.

Third Space contains four private indoor and outdoor areas that are available for rental. The offerings include both intimate spaces for up to 50 people, as well as larger venues that are able to accommodate more than 200 guests.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“With the introduction of their Community Space Share Program, organizations with positive impact in the community will now have the opportunity to take advantage of some of these spaces and accommodations for a fraction of the standard cost,” the company stated in a news release.

Nonprofits wishing to participate in the initiative must apply through an online form and provide details including organization name, mission and categorization, as well as basic tax information.

The Community Space Share Program is the latest of several community outreach measures put forth by the brewery since its 2016 opening.

Through its quarterly Pints With a Purpose program, the brewery partners with a local nonprofit to brew a collaboration beer to raise both funds and awareness for causes. This quarter, Third Space has partnered with Ladies Rock MKE, whose mission is to “empower girls, women, transgender and non-binary individuals of any identity, from any background and any ability through music education and performance,” according to the brewery’s website.

Third Space also offers item donations for raffles and auctions.

In 2022, the brewery reported raising more than $25,000 for nonprofits, with 257 organizations supported.

Located at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave., Third Space is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

For more information, or to apply for a community outreach opportunity, visit Third Space Brewing Company online.