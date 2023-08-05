Open Call for New Black Cat Alley Muralist

The East Side BID is looking for an artist to paint a new mural in Black Cat Alley.

The East Side Business Improvement District #20 is looking for artists to create a new mural in Black Cat Alley.

The alley is a street art installation on the East Side that runs north and south between E. Kenilworth Place and N. Ivanhoe Place. The alley is located behind a row of well-known establishments, including The Oriental Theatre and Landmark Lanes.

“Black Cat Alley is a one-of-a-kind outdoor art gallery and serves as a favorite attraction on the East Side,” said David Smulyan, executive director of the East Side BID, in a statement. “We’re always looking for ways to keep the space fresh and engaging to attract visitors and to support and highlight our local artists. This is a great opportunity for top talent in our community to showcase their work in a vibrant, accessible, and active space in our neighborhood.”

This opportunity is open to any artists at least 18 years of age. The BID is looking for a mural concept and design that runs approximately 10 feet wide by 8 feet tall. Whoever is selected will paint the mural in September. The BID hopes to have the mural completed by Sept. 19. The chosen artists will receive a $1,600 commission and a budget of up to $200 for materials.

Interested artists can apply online. The deadline is Friday, Aug. 18.

Black Cat Alley was created in 2016 by community members, artists and the local BID in partnership with Wallpapered City. To date, it has included 21 murals by 42 local ad international artists.

“This is an incredible opportunity for a local artist to get paid to create in a highly visible area. This project will prioritize featuring the work of BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and women artists and we look forward to giving a voice and a canvas to a member of the Milwaukee community,” said Contessa Lobely, a consultant that leads the artist selection process.