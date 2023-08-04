Gathering Place Announces Distribution Deal

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gathering Place Brewing Company‘s beers may soon be present at significantly more gatherings.

The brewery on Tuesday announced a new partnership with wholesaler General Beverage. Together, the companies aim to ramp up distribution of Gathering Place beers to a broader market throughout the state.

It’s a first for the Riverwest-based brewery, which for the past six years has self-distributed its brews to more than 130 bars and restaurants and over 100 liquor and grocery stores across southeast Wisconsin.

“We are excited to take this next step in the growth of the company and to work with an excellent partner to help us expand our footprint and to reach more customers for our beers,” said Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place, in a statement.

In particular, noted a news release, the partnership’s main focus is to expand distribution efforts in Milwaukee and Madison, while reaching a wider audience statewide for popular beers including the Green Bay Packers-themed Carry The G Cream Ale.

The update comes several months after Gathering Place welcomed Matt Cisz as its new head brewer. Since starting with the company in March, Cisz has been hard at work, leading the team in introducing three new beers in recent weeks.

“This is an exciting time for us as a company,” Cisz said in a statement. “To form a partnership with a company like General Beverage who has such a deep understanding of the beverage industry and our state is incredible. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Founded in 1933, General Beverage is one of the state’s largest distributors of wine, distilled spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Pabst Blue Ribbon beer was one of General Beverage’s first two brands. The other was Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey.

The family-owned and operated company is headquartered in Madison, but also maintains locations in Barron, Chippewa Falls, Eagle River, La Crosse, Little Chute, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, and Stevens Point.

“General Beer Sales Co. welcomes Gathering Place Brewing to our portfolio of great Wisconsin craft breweries,” said Derek Bohlmann, a beverage director for General Beverage, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with a local Milwaukee brewery that produces amazing liquid and has strong ties to the community. Together we look forward to expanding the Gathering Place Brewing footprint in Wisconsin allowing more consumers to experience their beer.”

The partnership was announced just ahead of the brewery’s sixth anniversary on August 19th.

“I am truly humbled to still be in business after six years given the many challenges we’ve faced and we continue to learn and adapt,” Yeado said. “Our growth comes with changes, but our core commitment to making beer that brings people together remains as strong as ever.”

Gathering Place, founded in 2017, operates locations at 811 E. Vienna Ave. and in Wauwatosa. The brewery’s products can be found throughout the state. A “Beer Finder” that includes the full list of locations is available online.