TerraSol Opens in Third Ward

CBD and hemp store offers a wide array of products for both humans and pets.

A new CBD and hemp store is now open in the Historic Third Ward, welcoming customers to stop in, peruse and say high — I mean hi.

TerraSol, which bills itself as a Wisconsin cannabis dispensary, opened in early July at 240 N. Milwaukee St. It’s the first Milwaukee location for the Menomonee Falls-based business, led by co-owners Keefe Olig and Mike Sickler.

Throughout the past several months, the business partners have transformed the interior of the historic building, drawing from an estimated budget of $420,000 — seriously. The building previously housed medical company Mpirik, and, well before that, an elevator company.

Olig told Urban Milwaukee at the start of the process that he aimed to restore the historic charm of the building by removing walls and other additions that have accumulated over the years, while preserving visually-appealing details and items of interest such as “huge, walk-in safes.”

The result is a clean, open-concept store with exposed brick walls and large windows that allow for plenty of natural light.

At the front of the store, visitors will find a wide selection of Whole Spectrum CBD products, including gummies, pre-rolls, topicals, pet treats and infused coffee.

The back half of the space includes a row of glass cases with a lineup of products containing up to 0.3% Delta-9 THC. At that percentage, plants are considered industrial hemp and can be legally grown and consumed in Wisconsin, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.

THC offerings include gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, mints, concentrates and more. Jars of flower are displayed apothecary-style on shelves behind the counter. Glassware, grinders and apparel are also for sale.

The store is still ramping up operations, with plans to add additional products in the near future and activate its back exit to enhance security and customer flow, said a company representative.

TerraSol is working hard to form relationships with neighboring businesses, they said, noting that neighbors have been supportive of the new store while the owners work to connect with their customer base.

Delta-9 products are available at a number of locations throughout the city including The Kind Oasis, 2169 N. Farwell Ave., TruCannaBliss, at 8311 W. Brown Deer Rd., Goodland Extracts, at 427 E. Stewart St. and Ignite Dispensary, at 1550 N. Water St., as well as a number of convenience stores and gas stations.

TerraSol is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Photos