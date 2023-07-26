Playgrounds Hosting Foam Bubble Parties

Piles of fluffy fun at Franklin Square, Green Bay and Clovernook Playfields on Aug. 2.

At three Milwaukee playgrounds, an early-August forecast calls for high temps and piles of white fluff.

No, there’s not a summer blizzard on the way. Rather, Milwaukee Recreation is hosting a series of Foam Bubble Parties at parks throughout the city.

The hour-long parties, set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, will feature a “professional foam blasting cannon” that will unleash mounds of bubbles for attendees to play in.

The free event is open to children ages six to 17. Permission slips are required and can be filled out by a parent or guardian on-site.

During bubble breaks, attendees can enjoy kid-friendly music before diving back in. The event has no plans to provide food or drink, but the picnic-friendly parks have plenty of green space to lay out a bring-your-own snack spread.

The first party of the day will kick off at Franklin Square Playfield, 2643 N. 13th St., from 11 a.m. to noon. Next up is Green Bay Playfield, 3818 N. 18th St., which will host its bubble bash from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Clovernook Playfield, 6594 N. Landers St., will close out the day with its 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. party.

All three parks have unveiled renovations within the past several years; the latest to reopen was Green Bay Playfield, which hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October 2022.

The project, which took approximately 16 months to complete, included new basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad, new playground equipment, an obstacle course, shade structures, a kickball and football field, new picnic and seating areas and the addition of more green space, Urban Milwaukee previously reported.

Green Bay Playfield’s renovation was the eighth of 52 planned renovations for city parks. In addition to Green Bay, Franklin and Clovernook, other renovated playfields since 2019 include Burnham, Southgate, Ohio, Cluster and Columbia.

If you’d rather not lather, Milwaukee Recreation has plenty more, bubble-free events on the docket for the remainder of summer.

Check out the organization’s website for a full activity guide, including fitness, cooking and arts and crafts classes, as well as adult-friendly options and upcoming special events.