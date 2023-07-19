Buskers To Take Over The Riverwalk

'It's Alive on the RiverWalk' series to offer free performers on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The riverwalk through the heart of Downtown and the Historic Third Ward will see new life under a new series from the Milwaukee Theater District.

“It’s Alive on the RiverWalk” will add “busker-style” performances on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday evenings through Sept. 16.

“Not only do the Milwaukee Theater District’s members deliver amazing performances nightly at their venues in Milwaukee, each performance also attracts ticket buyers from near and far who are all ready to experience all of the beauty that Milwaukee has to offer. We are pleased to show off our one-of-a-kind RiverWalk via these buskers,” said Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt in a press release announcing the series.

The locations will change weekly, but a July list includes Pere Marquette Park, Riverside Theater, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Lakefront Brewery and the Milwaukee Public Market.

Saint Kate The Arts Hotel is sponsoring the series, which is intended to increase the vibrancy of the riverwalk, alongside Lakefront, Blue Bat, the Riverwalk business improvement district and theater district.

“Saint Kate The Arts Hotel supports local artists of all disciplines, with music being a large part of the immersive arts experience found inside our hotel,” said hotel general manager Dana Johnson. “We are excited to support this dynamic live music program along the gorgeous RiverWalk that will spotlight the amazing musicians who call Milwaukee home. Our guests will enjoy experiencing live musical performances both inside Saint Kate and just steps away on the RiverWalk.”

The theater district was launched late last year as a marketing strategy for the numerous entertainment venues in and around Downtown.

The three-mile riverwalk system, which functions as a waterfront sidewalk, is seeing a substantial expansion through a series of projects. The system formally opened in 1993 and has been incrementally expanded as properties along the city’s urban rivers are redeveloped. The city, in 2022, reported that since the effort began property values along the corridor have grown by $1.5 billion.

July Schedule

July 19

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park: Mathilda

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria: Hanna Simone

Riverside Theater: Ben Perlstein

July 22

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lakefront Brewery: Blacktop

Location TBD: Maximiano

July 26

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria: Caley Conway

July 29

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lakefront Brewery: Micah Emrich

Additional performances will be announced on the VISIT Milwaukee website.