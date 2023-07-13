Lakefront Brewery Ships Beer, Donations to Ukraine

Plus: the brewery is set to unveil its newly-renovated patio later this month.

During the Civil War, soldiers ate hardtack. Bully beef provided key sustenance throughout World War I and service members munched on M&M’s during World War II.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery is showing its support by sending cases of locally-brewed beers to Ukrainians.

For generations, soldiers and citizens alike have proven that as war rages on, so too does the pull towards familiar food and drink — whether it be for strength, comfort or simply a brief sense of normalcy.

“Although random bombs are still falling, Ukrainian citizens must go about their daily lives as best as they can,” the company wrote in a social media post. “They deserve the finest beer and foods available, so our importers continue their business around the world. We’re happy our beer will be flowing over there once again!”

Lakefront began exporting its beer to the country in 2016, but paused shipments when Russia invaded in 2022. The Riverwest brewery recently resumed the operation, shipping its first order in more than a year to importer Silpo Foods (Сільпо).

Separately, fundraising efforts for Ukraine continue at the Beer Hall. For every “Putin Is A Dick” crowler fill, the brewery charges an extra $5, matching the donation with its own $5 contribution. The 32-ounce crowlers can be filled with any draft beer. To date, Lakefront has raised over $150,000, with funds handed over to Ukrainian humanitarian assistance groups to help house and support displaced citizens.

Patio Grand Opening

The brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., is also gearing up for the grand opening of its renovated patio. The event, set for July 18, will showcase upgrades to the riverfront space, including a new staircase, outdoor deck, permanent genderless bathrooms, a sheltered bar and seating along the riverwalk.

The grand opening will kick off at 5 p.m. with a cheese curd happy hour featuring favorites from the CurdWagon — including pickle curds. Guests can also enjoy a live music set and enjoy pours from the new Beer Hut.

There will also be a raffle for five cases of Lakefront beer (gift cards are available for non-beer drinkers). Raffle winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m., and must be present to accept their prize.