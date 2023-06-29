Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin setting a record for worst air quality since 1999 is not ideal for one of the few months where there’s a plethora of outdoor events happening, but things are expected to clear up by Friday. And that’s good news because there are plenty of events to check out this Independence Day weekend.

Summerfest continues into its second weekend, featuring performances by Dave Matthews Band, Trippie Redd, Odesza and more. Sculpture Milwaukee is officially opening its Actual Fractals, Act I exhibit, and the Fireworks Kite Festival will bring families together at Veterans Park before the big fireworks show.

June 29-July 1: Summerfest 2023

The Big Gig is back for week two. Summerfest is celebrating its 55th year as the world’s largest music festival. This year, the festival continues its run of three sets of weekend shows rather than its traditional format of two full weeks of shows. Headliners this weekend include Dave Matthews Band, Trippie Redd, Odesza and more.

Check out some of the local acts performing this year, such as Chicken Wire Empire performing on the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage at 6 p.m. Thursday or Something To Do on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

There are a number of ways to get in at a reduced price or for free this weekend – Throwback Thursday means that admission is only $5 and most beverages are 50% off from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, all patrons arriving between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or presenting their high school I.D., will be admitted for free. Visit the Summerfest website for information on participating schools. On Saturday, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., all active-duty military personnel and veterans, police, fire and EMTs (along with up to four family members) will receive free admission.

June 30: Music on the Beerline Lineup Release Party

Music on the Beerline, a free outdoor event in Milwaukee, is celebrating its fifth year of shows after setting an attendance record last year. Music on the Beerline will be announcing this year’s lineup of performers with a party at Amorphic Beer. Attendees will have the chance to mingle with this year’s artists, as well as enjoy some of Amorphic Beer’s tasty drafts. Music on the Beerline will take place every third Friday from July through September. The release party will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 30: Milwaukee Critical Mass Bike Ride

Are you looking for a nice and easy bike ride or maybe just looking to get comfortable biking around the city? Critical Mass is a socially-paced bike ride, traveling at about 10 mph. Critical Mass aims to provide safety in numbers while demanding safe transportation infrastructure for all. The ride is also a “no drop” ride – no one will be left behind if they’re struggling to keep up with the rest of the group. The ride will meet up at Red Arrow Park at 5:30 p.m. and will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

June 30: Sculpture Milwaukee Official Opening

Sculpture Milwaukee Celebration Week will conclude with the official opening of Sculpture Milwaukee’s latest exhibit, Actual Fractals, Act I. Sculpture Milwaukee staff will be set up at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel, where a discounted Sculpture Milwaukee membership will be offered. Staff will be at the hotel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Actual Fractals, Act I will be on display throughout downtown and will feature the works of Katy Cowan, Lars Fisk, Pao Houa Her, Nicole Miller, Mary Miss, Isamu Noguchi and Erika Verzutti. The exhibit utilizes the diverse backgrounds of its various artists to touch on concerns, pastimes and pleasures that shape contemporary life.

July 2: The Milwaukee Card Show

Sports ard collectors will gather at the American Family Field for the Milwaukee Card Show. Whether you’re into Magic the Gathering, sports cards or Pokemon, the Milwaukee Card Show will feature over 75 vendors selling and displaying all types of trading cards. The event will feature DJ sets, as well as a full bar and food from Barrel Yard, the stadium’s new restaurant. Bernie Brewer will be in attendance, and the event will raise funds for the WGIRLS nonprofit. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Eventbrite website.

July 3: Fireworks Kite Festival

There are plenty of opportunities to see fireworks in the Milwaukee area, but not many where you can also fly a kite. The Fireworks Kite Festival will give families the opportunity to watch giant kites soar through the sky at Veterans Park, and even try their hands at flying a kite of their own. There will be beer stands set up at various points throughout the grounds, with all beer sales benefitting the Milwaukee County Parks project. Don’t have a kite but want to participate? Kites will also be for sale at the event. The Fireworks Kite Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 30-minute fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.