Nomad Burger Shack Returns to Brady Street

Seasonal snack stand reopens Thursday with grilled sandwiches and other snacks.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’re drinking on Brady Street and need a snack, look no further than Nomad Burger Shack.

The seasonal grill, tucked at the back of the Nomad World Pub patio, 1401 E. Brady St., is making a comeback in 2023, serving up burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheese curds, cauliflower bites and more.

“For most Milwaukeeans the official start of summer is the festival season, but for us it’s the reopening of our burger shack,” said Gedi Haile, Nomad’s general manager, in a statement. “This year will be a little bit different as we’ve decided to add some fun options to our traditional shack menu.”

One new addition is the shack’s mac-and-cheese bowls, which will be available with add-ons including pulled pork, bacon and jalapeño, hot chicken and chili.

The menu will also offer walking tacos, wings, hot dogs, fish fry, steak bites and chicken tenders. Vegans and vegetarians will be able to partake in several burger options featuring impossible patties.

On the side, the Hot Box offers a hefty portion of fries or tater tots dusted with spicy seasoning.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Opening day for Nomad Burger Shack is set for Thursday, June 15, and will coincide with a screening of the USA vs. Mexico men’s soccer match. The event will also feature a ticket raffle for the June 24 Gold Cup match against Jamaica at Soldier Field.

Starting this week, the stand will be open Thursdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours may be extended throughout the summer, depending on demand, according to Haile.

Nomad Burger Bar is the latest seasonal attraction to debut at the Lower East Side bar, which recently reopened its Brady Street Beach attraction. Now entering its fourth season, the street-spanning patio occupies a section of N. Warren Avenue between Nomad World Pub and Club Brady, just south of E. Brady Street.

The beach-inspired destination features plenty of outdoor seating at umbrella-covered tables and a smattering of miniature potted palm trees.

Editor’s note: an earlier version of this article categorized USA vs. Mexico as a Gold Cup match.