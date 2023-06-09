Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Beers, cabins, and that’s right, black-furred dogs, are at the core of Riverwest’s Black Husky Brewing. Home to not only “Milwaukee’s Worst Tour – Best Beer,” but also known for the high levels of care and dedication poured into their craft. With a rustic taproom filled with woodsy decor, comfy leather chairs, blankets, a few hidden disco balls, spacious beer garden and friendly neighborhood dogs, Black Husky Brewing is the perfect place to relax, unwind, and share some laughs.

Urban Milwaukee members (and their furry companions!) are invited to a Black Husky Brewing Beer Bash on Friday, June 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited.

Members can bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. The team at Black Husky Brewing will lead Urban Milwaukee members through a special guided tasting tour – including multiple free beer samples and conversation on the specific beers. This tasting will last about thirty minutes to an hour, and questions and comments are welcomed.

Black Husky Brewing is located at 909 E. Locust St. in Riverwest. There are currently more than 10 original beers on tap, both signature and seasonal brews.

The event is planned to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and readers and supporters to get together to try multiple tasty beers in a classic city neighborhood. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., join the guided tasting at 6 p.m. with a handful of free pours included and enjoy your favorite beers and convivial conversation for the rest of the night.

This invitation is also extended to our canine members (no RSVP required). Not a dog person? Not to worry, all dogs must be friendly and kept on a leash to attend.

We’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you. Oh, and if you’re looking to chat less, but enjoy the beer? That’s great, too. There are multiple televisions in the taproom, a cozy fireplace with blankets and lots of board games.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month or $99 per year and you will immediately be able to reserve your Beer Bash tickets.