Is community feedback out of control?: A recent comment on a podcast by LA Metro Chief Innovation Officer Seleta Reynolds discussing neighborhood destruction for highway construction in the context of the current process for building bike and bus lanes is getting a lot of backlash online. The comment frustrates writer Aaron Gordon who has reported a number of articles on engagement inflation where nothing is accomplished and knowledge is eschewed. (Aaron Gordon | Motherboard)

: While politics permeates most everything in life, can we see architecture as political? Buildings don’t make decisions but they do house and cover the people that do. And the decisions on materials and whether they are allowed to be constructed at all can be seen as an act of politics. And even recently, movements to better cities have been pulled into culture wars they would usually avoid. It seems everything is political, even when it isn’t. ( Daniel Díez Martínez | El Pais

First US autism friendly city: The head of tourism in Mesa Arizona was horrified at how his autistic child was treated on a vacation and vowed to change things in the Arizona city when he got home. Now 80% of public facing employees in Mesa are trained to empathize with autistic people and it was the first Autism Certified City in the world. Mesa is next setting its sights on being a better place for people who are blind or have low vision. (Lindsey Galloway | BBC Travel)

Insurance agencies will accelerate climate response: State Farm Insurance recently decided to stop issuing new home owner policies in California due to risks associated with wildfires and other natural disasters. Their ultimate concern is money, not politics. As such, 50% year over year increases in insurance rates that are tied to whether you can get a mortgage or not are unsustainable and are likely to lead to a climate reckoning in building and living in homes where future climate impacts will be felt. (Hamilton Nolan | How Things Work)

Houston wants more equal regional representation at MPO: Big cities are tired of Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) where suburban members have more power even though they have less population and thus control urban transportation decisions that don’t reflect urban needs or wants. In Houston, there could soon be a ballot measure that changes the structure of the MPO where Houston and Harris County have 57% of the population and just 11% of the regional vote on the MPO. (Muizz Akhtar | Urban Edge)

Beyond merely a logo or a strapline, a city’s brand is its promise of value to residents, visitors, investors – everyone. And, when done right, it can powerfully contribute to the legacy of the destination and to visual culture.

–Dalia Dawood in It’s Nice That discussing the process and importance of city branding efforts.

